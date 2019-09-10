JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust (LON:JMI) Trading Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI) was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.92), approximately 10,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 11,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.90).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

