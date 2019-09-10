Judith M. Obrien Sells 17,071 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Judith M. Obrien sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $673,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 2,377,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $46.78.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ciena to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.