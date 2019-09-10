Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.11), approximately 12,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 53,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,072.50 ($14.01).

The stock has a market cap of $148.69 million and a P/E ratio of -122.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 890.81.

About Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

