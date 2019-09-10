Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Trading 12.3% Higher

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) shares traded up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.55, 631,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 349,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

KEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Key Energy Services Inc will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Key Energy Services by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 377,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 275,728 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 243,284 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:KEG)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

