Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.15. 1,283,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $143.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

