Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.18

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $226.18 and traded as high as $206.30. Kingfisher shares last traded at $205.50, with a volume of 6,928,979 shares.

KGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.14 ($2.97).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.