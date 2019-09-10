Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Amy D. Husted Sells 6,174 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $483,115.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. 8,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.04 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stephens raised Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kirby by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kirby by 10.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

