KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86,714 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.48% of KLA-Tencor worth $282,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 101,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 222,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $126.00 to $156.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.31. 31,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.87. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $205,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,807 shares of company stock worth $5,860,097. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

