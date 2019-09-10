Kleros One Day Volume Reaches $128.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Kleros has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $128.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014506 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001059 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,563,810 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.