Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1,714.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 45.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

