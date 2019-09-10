Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 817.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,088,272,000 after buying an additional 334,937 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $167,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,775,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,188,000 after purchasing an additional 206,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 2,327,154 shares in the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Standpoint Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,674. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

