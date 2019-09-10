Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

About Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

