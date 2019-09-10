Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.73

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.73 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 60478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 66,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,441,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,770,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 552,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,535,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

