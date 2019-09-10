LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on LendingClub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

LC traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 699,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,511. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.60. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Steven Allocca purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $90,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $121,192. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,193 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,453,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 125.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 477,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 265,872 shares during the period.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

