Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Lendingtree posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lendingtree.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $350.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

In other news, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $674,639.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,991.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $8,883,724.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,477.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,016 shares of company stock worth $11,351,290 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lendingtree by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,589,000 after purchasing an additional 184,965 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,970,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lendingtree by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,601 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,002,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TREE traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $434.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.71.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lendingtree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.