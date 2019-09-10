Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,590,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series C makes up approximately 3.0% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 6.51% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $72,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.3% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 139.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 113,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 469,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 2,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,730. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.