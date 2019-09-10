Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 41.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. 20,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

