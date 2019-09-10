Loki (LOKI) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, Loki has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $31,005.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,254.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.01757791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.43 or 0.02960453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00690024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00717138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00449948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009033 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 42,626,901 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

