Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.77

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.77 and traded as high as $49.15. Lookers shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 472,133 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lookers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

The company has a market cap of $187.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Nigel McMinn bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £78,000 ($101,920.82). Also, insider Tony Bramall bought 550,000 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £275,000 ($359,336.21). Insiders have bought 2,830,000 shares of company stock worth $135,970,000 over the last three months.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

