Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $24.86 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $24.86 million and $10.05 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, LATOKEN, Allbit and YoBit. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00216092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01245128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00088128 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,396,849 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bitbns, DDEX, GOPAX, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Kucoin, Poloniex, DEx.top, Tidex, Binance, CoinExchange, Allbit, Bittrex, DragonEX, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.