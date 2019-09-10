Macy’s Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:M)

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.377 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Macy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,609,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In related news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

