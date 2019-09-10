Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Trading 12.8% Higher

Magellan Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MAGE) rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Mexico. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Silver District project area that consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims, 6 patented lode claims, an Arizona State Exploration Permit of 334.85 acres, and 23 unpatented mill site claims covering an area of approximately 2,000 acres located north of Yuma in southwest Arizona.

