MAN SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.14

MAN SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $5.38. MAN SE/ADR shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 504 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

About MAN SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

