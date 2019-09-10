Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 951,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 855,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.59.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.90.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 229,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

