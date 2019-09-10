Martin Tuchman Purchases 5,500 Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Stock

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Martin Tuchman acquired 19,900 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $511,231.00.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 283,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.18 and a beta of 1.07. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter worth $315,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 6.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

