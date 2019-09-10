Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.60 on Tuesday, hitting $275.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.26 and a 200-day moving average of $255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,307 shares of company stock valued at $54,217,743. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.