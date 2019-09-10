Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,144,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 682,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,539 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.84. 4,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,243. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $95.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55.

