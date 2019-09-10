Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Up 6.2%

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.80, 125,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 129,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

MATW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.38 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Matthews International by 247.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

