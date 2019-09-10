McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on McCoy Global from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.1313684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.