Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 16,496 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.28. The company had a trading volume of 96,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,263. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

