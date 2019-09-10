Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,592 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,092,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $204.48. 53,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,340. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $216.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $265.00 price objective on L3Harris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.47.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,516 shares of company stock valued at $85,889,460 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

