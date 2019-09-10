Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Purchases 81,508 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 440.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 116,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,589. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

