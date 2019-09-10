Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 15,488 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,864 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Xilinx by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. 778,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,373. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.05.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

