Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 8,708 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,781. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

