Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTL. CIBC upgraded shares of Mechel PAO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mechel PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 38.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 58,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,162. Mechel PAO has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.