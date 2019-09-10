Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Up 1.2%

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 356.10 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.65), 633,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,610,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351.90 ($4.60).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target (down from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of Mediclinic International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mediclinic International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.25 ($4.93).

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 325.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 321.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -17.37.

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.