MenaPay Price Hits $0.0953 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $523,549.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00216092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01245128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00088128 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,346,836 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

