MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGPI. TheStreet cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of MGPI opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In related news, insider Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $119,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

