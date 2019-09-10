Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30, approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Mineral Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MALRF)

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

