MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Position Lowered by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,666 shares during the period. MiX Telematics makes up 3.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.67% of MiX Telematics worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95,981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 172,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 70.6% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,186. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $323.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms have commented on MIXT. ValuEngine lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

