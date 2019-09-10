MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $87,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 640,120 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,427,000 after buying an additional 342,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,627,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

