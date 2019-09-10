MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.45. 103,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,359. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

