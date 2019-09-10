MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 421,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 400,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,072,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,721. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.