Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,453 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 319,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $111.78 and a one year high of $154.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

