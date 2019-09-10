Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 71,064 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,772,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,920,000 after buying an additional 1,383,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,628. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.