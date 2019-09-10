Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,446 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $40,623,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,216,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,058,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 203.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 68,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 45,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,746. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.