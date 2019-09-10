Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,976 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

