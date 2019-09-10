Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,954 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $155.21. 224,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $165.66.

