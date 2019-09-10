Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $303,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,159,000 after buying an additional 289,340 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 14.3% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,190,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,521,000 after purchasing an additional 274,111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 151.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 166,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,438. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.21.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

