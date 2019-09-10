Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $252.02

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.02 and traded as high as $266.00. Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at $263.40, with a volume of 71,613 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MGAM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.43 ($4.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

